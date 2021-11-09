Goldentree Asset Management LP Invests $8.22 Million in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 583,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILAK opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.