Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 73,068 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,068 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Autohome by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

ATHM stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.