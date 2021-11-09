Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.32 Million Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,476,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 289,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $1,874,000.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 491.38% and a negative net margin of 747.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDMN shares. Mizuho lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.