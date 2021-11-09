Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,118 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CGI worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CGI by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,984 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CGI by 16.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 66,830 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CGI by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,668,000 after acquiring an additional 82,866 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

