Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 233,923 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 233,923 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Nevro worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.58). Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

