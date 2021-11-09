Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

