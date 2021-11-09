Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

