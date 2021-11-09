Greif (NYSE:GEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.77

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

