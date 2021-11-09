H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

