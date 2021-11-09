Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.65 EPS.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $12.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. 67,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

