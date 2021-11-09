Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $10.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

