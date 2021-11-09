Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Trading Down 3.1%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$39.25 and last traded at C$39.43. Approximately 643,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,020,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.71.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.15 to C$0.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 733.84, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$136.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.