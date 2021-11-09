Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.53. The stock had a trading volume of 254,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,665. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.