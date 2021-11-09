Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Hanger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of HNGR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.42. Hanger has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.69.
In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Hanger Company Profile
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
