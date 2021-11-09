Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Hanger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HNGR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.42. Hanger has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.69.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanger stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hanger were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

