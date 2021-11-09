Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stake Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,124 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.26% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $187,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.