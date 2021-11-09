Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €186.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €173.36 ($203.95).

FRA HNR1 opened at €165.10 ($194.24) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €156.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €150.06. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

