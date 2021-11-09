Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.36 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.320 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 39,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,076. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

