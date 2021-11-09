Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report $32.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $117.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $128.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 104,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,700. The company has a market capitalization of $310.61 million, a PE ratio of -152.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

