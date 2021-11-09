Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.61 million, a PE ratio of -152.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 212,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 45,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.