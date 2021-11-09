HC Wainwright Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $844.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $842.00 to $844.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $698.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $622.78 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $612.59 and a 200-day moving average of $576.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,202,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,345 shares of company stock valued at $157,531,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

