HC Wainwright Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $844.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $842.00 to $844.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $698.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $622.78 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $612.59 and a 200-day moving average of $576.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,202,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,345 shares of company stock valued at $157,531,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.