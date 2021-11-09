HC Wainwright Trims Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price to $30.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

