Head to Head Review: Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) vs. Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luby’s and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s $214.02 million 0.42 -$29.45 million ($0.80) -3.61 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $277.75 million 2.43 -$25.29 million ($0.38) -51.74

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Luby’s. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luby’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luby’s and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.06%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Luby’s.

Profitability

This table compares Luby’s and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.87% 24.51% 5.70%

Volatility & Risk

Luby’s has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Luby’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Luby’s on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby’s, Inc. operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants. The Fuddruckers Restaurants segment includes the results of the company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants. The Cheeseburger and Paradise segment includes the results of Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. The Fuddruckers Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. The Culinary Contract Services segment consists of a business line servicing long-term acute care hospitals, medical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, retail grocery stores, behavioral hospitals, sports stadiums, senior living facilities, government, and business and industry clients, primarily in Texas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

