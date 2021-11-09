HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $286.01 million and approximately $97,677.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00017740 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00094148 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

