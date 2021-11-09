Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 203.80 ($2.66).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

HTWS stock opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 190.44 ($2.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.