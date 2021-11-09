Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HTWSF opened at $2.21 on Monday. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

