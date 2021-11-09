HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.01 ($108.25).

HFG stock opened at €84.76 ($99.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion and a PE ratio of 45.67. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1 year high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

