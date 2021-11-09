Helpico Reaches Market Cap of $1,077.37 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Helpico has traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $1,077.37 and $10.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00076529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00079497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00097632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,443.28 or 0.98993036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.92 or 0.07010084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

