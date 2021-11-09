Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,632. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

