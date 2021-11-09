Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.270-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of HSIC opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
