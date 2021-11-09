Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.270-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

