Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is a vehicle rental company. Its brand includes the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTZZ opened at $32.62 on Monday. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Hertz Global’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hertz Global will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

