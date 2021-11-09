HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. 160,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HPK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

