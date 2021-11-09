Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 476,015 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 476,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 62,130 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

