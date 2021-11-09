Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,460 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of National Bank worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in National Bank by 105,388.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 127.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 120,317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 11.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NBHC opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.99. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.