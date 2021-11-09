Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 104,410 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,410 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT makes up 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of CareTrust REIT worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 477,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 285,442 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 120.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

