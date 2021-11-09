Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 28,540 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,540 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up about 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN stock opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.