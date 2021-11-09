Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew W. Schuyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,162.85 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

