Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew W. Schuyler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00.
Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,162.85 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $154.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.