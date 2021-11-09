Histogen (HSTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Histogen to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Histogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HSTO opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $30.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.89.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target for the company.
About Histogen
Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.
