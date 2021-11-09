Histogen (HSTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Histogen to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Histogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSTO opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $30.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target for the company.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

