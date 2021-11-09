HM Payson & Co. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

