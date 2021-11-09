HM Payson & Co. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Aflac by 530.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Aflac by 99.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Aflac stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

