HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $910,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Unilever by 135.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,449,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unilever by 10.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

