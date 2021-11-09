HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

