HM Payson & Co. Sells 174 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $144.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

