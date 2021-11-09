HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,093 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

