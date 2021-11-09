Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOLLEY INC is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts. HOLLEY INC, formerly known as Empower Ltd., is based in BOWLING GREEN, Ky. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. 179,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $298,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $4,247,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

