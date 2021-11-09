HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after buying an additional 540,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after buying an additional 698,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after buying an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 1,373,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

