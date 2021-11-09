Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Sells $39,007.50 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 853,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,170. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.