Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.59% of Howmet Aerospace worth $235,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

