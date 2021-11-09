Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.530-$2.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.78 million.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

