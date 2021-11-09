Hyperion Achieves Market Capitalization of $265,056.68 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $265,056.68 and $1,386.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092990 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.