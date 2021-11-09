I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.13

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $3,353.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00345012 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,214,358 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

